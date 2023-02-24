Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.34 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.