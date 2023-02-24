Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 148,405 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.