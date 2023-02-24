Delphia USA Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,362. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

