DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 33.8% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $17,373.66 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00426632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.01 or 0.28260710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.