Dero Price Tops $4.39 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00018356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $58.40 million and $66,269.67 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,906.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00393995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00091893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00637417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00576901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00179450 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,315,462 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.