Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.06) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($14.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.83) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.18) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,495 ($18.00).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,457.60 ($17.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market cap of £59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.46). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,441.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,407.21.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.91), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($511,711.37). Insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.