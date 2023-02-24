Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $248.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

Dollar General stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.90. 1,180,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day moving average of $243.02. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

