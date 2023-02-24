dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,724.49

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $165.31 million and approximately $12,724.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00396135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99725531 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $14,354.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.