DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $182.31 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00396148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00091086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00651000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00571293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00178330 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,042,663,786 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

