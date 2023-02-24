DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. 230,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,417,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.