Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 4.9%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.93 and last traded at $357.93. 74,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 131,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.