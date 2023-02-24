DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.74 million, a P/E ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

