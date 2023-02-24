DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DOCU stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 870.54 and a beta of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

