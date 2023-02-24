Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.0% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.56.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $215.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,987. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

