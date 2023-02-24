Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.13.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.25. 3,213,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,826. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.96 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 571,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.