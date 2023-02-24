Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Up 2.2%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 91,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 253,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

