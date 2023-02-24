Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $370.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.03. 675,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,117. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

