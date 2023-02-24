Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.19. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.50 ($0.52).

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

See Also

