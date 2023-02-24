Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 5%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

