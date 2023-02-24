Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.68

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.68 and traded as low as $35.40. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,215 shares.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 21.34%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.