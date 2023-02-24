Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of ECC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
