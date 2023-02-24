Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

About Eagle Point Credit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

