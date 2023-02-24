Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Joao V. Faria Sells 2,326 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.25. 1,707,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

