Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.