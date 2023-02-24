Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,255 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

