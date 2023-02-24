eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,458,000 after acquiring an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,968 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 655,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 307.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,653,000 after buying an additional 601,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

