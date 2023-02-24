Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

