Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Edison International Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE EIX traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,806. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.