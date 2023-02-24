EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $853.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $763.90. 137,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.