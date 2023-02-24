EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $853.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $763.90. 137,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
