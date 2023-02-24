Elastos (ELA) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $517,844.73 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

