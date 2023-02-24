Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$14.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.79.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$12.01. 642,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,596. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.