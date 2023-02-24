Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.33 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.33 million and $38,563.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012424 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,173,283 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.