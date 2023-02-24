ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.56 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. ELIS has a market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $523.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00217852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13741692 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $494.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

