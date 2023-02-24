Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELME. BTIG Research lowered Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -205.71%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

