Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.56. 85,751,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,201,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

