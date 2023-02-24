Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 14.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Emergent Metals Company Profile



Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

