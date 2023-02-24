Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 1,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
EFXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Enerflex Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
