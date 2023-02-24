Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
Envestnet Stock Performance
ENV stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
