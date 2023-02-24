Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.