Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.
Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
