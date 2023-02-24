Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

About Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

