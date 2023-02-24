EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. 4,481,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,796. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

