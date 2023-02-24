EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $154.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004972 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001729 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,637,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,637,239 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

