ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Cap of $10.26 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $846.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00218043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

