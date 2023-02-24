Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $95.19 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.14 or 0.28287930 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

