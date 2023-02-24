Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ES opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

