F Thomson Leighton Buys 337 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.71. 2,058,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.56 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.