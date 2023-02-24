Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5-$62.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.69 million. Farmland Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 686,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 92,851 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.