Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

INTU opened at $411.88 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

