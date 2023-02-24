Financial Analysis: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) versus Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $281.43 million 6.46 $103.82 million $4.04 17.75 Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 2.17 $57.69 million $3.52 8.66

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 36.89% 18.38% 1.63% Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.42% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Equity Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.