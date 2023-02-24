First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.37. 2,224,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,344,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,561,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,092,000 after buying an additional 274,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,332,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,803,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,835 shares in the last quarter.

