Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$903.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.63 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.
Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 896,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
