FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 814,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 720,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 825,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 135,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter.

